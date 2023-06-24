Asia Cup 2023: Indian team likely to miss star batter in tournament; Shreyas Iyer's status unknown

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket team players

Asia Cup 2023: The upcoming Asia Cup 2023 is just over a month away and the teams will be gearing up for the continental tournament. India will also have a special eye on the 50-over tournament as the country is set to host the ODI World Cup 2023 later in October-November. But as these tournaments appear to come closer, the Men in Blue are having selection headaches due to injury issues to several key players.

In the latest update on one such key player, India might have to play the Asia Cup 2023 without KL Rahul. The Karnataka player is undergoing rehab for the thigh surgery he underwent in May. As per Cricbuzz, Rahul's return date to the Indian colours is still unknown and it is unlikely that he will be able to make it in time for the Asia Cup.

Moreover, the report adds that the fitness status of mid-order batter Shreyas Iyer is still not fully known. Iyer also had a back surgery recently for his injured back.

Sanju Samson to keep his place?

Notably, this can extend the rope for Sanju Samson to be in the Indian team for the Asia Cup. The wicket-keeper batter made a return to the Indian colours as he is named in the ODI squad for the West Indies tour. With Rishabh Pant still nursing his accident injuries, India might keep Samson in with Ishan Kishan for the 50-over tournament if Rahul fails to recover in time.

India will play three ODIs against West Indies after a two-match Test series. The ODIs will begin India's preparation for the 50-over World Cup and also the Asia Cup.

