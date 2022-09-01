Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli's gesture is a testament to Suryakumar's excellence

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 98 runs on Wednesday against Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2022: Architect of India's 40-run victory over Hong Kong, Suryakumar Yadav was left humbled by the 'heartwarming' gesture from Virat Kohli. The former Indian captain doffed his hat to his compatriot following his sensational knock in the Asia Cup yesterday.

Suryakumar smashed six sixes and six fours in his sizzling 26-ball 68-run knock against Hong Kong to help India grab a place in the Super Four stage of the tournament on Wednesday.

His sensational innings overshadow the 44-ball 59* innings by Kohli, who bowed to Suryakumar in appreciation. While walking toward the dressing room Kohli also praised Yadav again by notifying the players who stood on the balcony of the dressing room. Kohli passed a sarcastic yet optimistic comment towards Surya who had since been roaming the internet.

"It was a heartwarming gesture from Virat Kohli. I have never experienced it. I was wondering why he wasn't walking ahead and then when I realized, I asked him to walk together. He has much more experience than me," Suryakumar said in the post-match press conference. Suryakumar added 98 runs with Kohli to lift India to 192 for two.

"I enjoyed a lot batting with him. We were talking a lot about how to go about in the next few balls. He is such an experienced and I haven't played many T20Is. So having the experience at that stage in the middle was crucial." Put in to bat, openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul failed to convert their starts but Kohli held the innings together, scoring his first international half-century in more than six months.However, it was Suryakumar, who provided the much-needed impetus in the back-10 as he reached his fifty in just 22 balls.

"The situation was such that I had to go to the crease and play fast. Because the wicket was a little slow in the starting, I talked to Virat Kohli, he said 'just express yourself and do as you bat’.My plan was also very clear on how to bat so it was fun", added Surya

With their second successive win, India became the second team to qualify for the Super Four.

