Why not play till 10 pm? Joe Root frustrated with rain forcing draw in Manchester, ex-AUS batter takes dig

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root said that every possible opportunity to play the game should have been grabbed

Rain and luck favoured the Australians in the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester as the heaven relented at Old Trafford for the match to end in a draw and hence Australia took an unassailable 2-1 lead with the finale to be played at the Oval. After losing the first two Tests, England had to win all three remaining games to win the series and get the urn back and anything less than that meant Australia would retain the Ashes, which the rain decided on Sunday, July 23.

Only 30 overs were bowled on Day 4 and not even a single ball was bowled on the final day. England will be especially disappointed with the outcome as they were dominating the proceedings for the most part of the Test match having a 275-run lead in the first innings. Former England captain Joe Root was naturally disappointed with the result and suggested a bold call to be made regarding the playing conditions.

Root said that the play could be extended till 10 pm local time since the sun sets pretty late in the UK while urging the officials to find ways to get as much play as possible. Speaking to BBC's Test Match Specials, Root said, "It doesn't get dark here in England until 10 pm in the summer, why can't we just play until we bowl the overs? There are so many different ways of trying to find opportunities to get as much play in as possible.

"Joe Root told Test Match Special on Sunday. "At every opportunity at every stage, you should be looking to find ways to get the Test on. We batted in worse conditions at Edgbaston [first Test], but that is cricket. You just want consistency in those conditions," added Root.

Responding to Root's suggestion, former Australian batter Damien Martyn took a dig at the English team saying, "You made the rules...."

England will be motivated to win the final Test at the Oval and draw the series, even though the chance of getting back the urn is gone now and the next Ashes will be Down Under in 2025-26.

Latest Cricket News