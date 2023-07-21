Ashes 2023: Zak Crawley and Joe Root create history with 206-run partnership in Manchester

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Zak Crawley and Joe Root plundered Australia bowlers at will on the second day of fourth Ashes Test.

The fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia is currently in progress and the home side is in the ascendancy at the moment. Zak Crawley has been the star for England slamming a brilliant 189 runs off just 182 deliveries with 21 fours and three sixes to his name. Crawley first added 121 runs for the second wicket stand with Moeen Ali and then stitched a partnership of 206 runs with former captain Joe Root.

The third wicket stand between Crawley and Root of 206 runs came in just 178 balls before the former was castled by Cameron Green. The duo created a world record of a stitching the fastest double-century stand going past their own teammates Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes who had added a massive 399 off just 346 balls. Another England duo of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett make it to this list having scored 233 runs together off 214 balls in Rawalpindi Test against Test in 2022.

Fastest double-century partnerships in Test cricket history Players Partnership Run Rate Opposition Venue and Year Zak Crawley and Joe Root 206 (178) 6.94 Australia Manchester, 2023 Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes 399 (306) 6.91 South Africa Cape Town, 2016 Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden 233 (203) 6.88 Zimbabwe Perth, 2003 Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett 233 (214) 6.53 Pakistan Rawalpindi, 2022 Joe Burns and David Warner 237 (226) 6.29 New Zealand Brisbane, 2015 AB de Villiers and Graeme Smith 217 (209) 6.22 Zimbabwe Cape Town, 2005

Zak Crawley smashed quite a few Ashes records with his 189-run knock on the second day of the Test. His strike-rate of 103.84 is the second highest in an Ashes innings of 150 or more runs. Crawley's knock of 189 runs is also the fourth highest individual score among England openers in Ashes history.

Meanwhile, England are in extremely good position in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test having gained a lead of more than 100 runs in the first innings. The aggressive approach has finally reaped rewards for them and are looking good to make it 2-2 by winning this Test match.

