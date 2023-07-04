Tuesday, July 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Habitual offender! Former NZ cricketer shares damning video of Bairstow leaving his crease repeatedly - WATCH

Habitual offender! Former NZ cricketer shares damning video of Bairstow leaving his crease repeatedly - WATCH

Former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Elliott shared a video where Jonny Bairstow was seen leaving his crease on multiple occasions during the Lord's Ashes Test before the eventual stumping.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: July 04, 2023 9:16 IST
Before the eventual stumping, Jonny Bairstow left his
Image Source : GETTY Before the eventual stumping, Jonny Bairstow left his crease on multiple occasions during Lord's Test

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey's presence of mind and alertness has been a bittersweet pill for him as well as his team as even though his awareness got him the wicket of Jonny Bairstow, who wandered out of his crease with the ball being in play still but they have been on the receiving end of boos and chants of cheat from the English crowd after the happenings of Day 5 of the Lord's Ashes Test. 

Bairstow misunderstood that the ball became dead as soon as he left the ball and it reached the keeper and strolled out of his crease only to see his stumps being shattered by Carey. The wicketkeeper was well within his rights to effect such stumping and the eventual decision stayed out leaving England fans, former cricketers and captain Ben Stokes fuming.

Now more than a day later since the incident, the former New Zealand cricketer Grant Elliott has shared a damning video proof that Bairstow left his crease on multiple occasions and that he was a repeat offender. As soon as he left a ball or ducked under a bouncer, Bairstow left his crease and strolled without checking either with the wicketkeeper or the umpire whether the ball has become dead or not and eventually lost his wicket to it.

Watch the video here:

Since the incident, the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate has fuelled by England skipper Stokes and he was followed by coach Brendon McCullum, English media and even the UK Prime Minister.

Related Stories
Explained: Why was Jonny Bairstow adjudged out in second innings for leaving the crease?

Explained: Why was Jonny Bairstow adjudged out in second innings for leaving the crease?

Australia coach Andrew McDonald disappointed with McCullum's comments on after Bairstow controversy

Australia coach Andrew McDonald disappointed with McCullum's comments on after Bairstow controversy

'Spirit of Cricket' debate: UK PM Rishi Sunak condemns Australia's actions in Bairstow's dismissal

'Spirit of Cricket' debate: UK PM Rishi Sunak condemns Australia's actions in Bairstow's dismissal

However, what Carey did was in the laws and was eventually given out, rightfully. England had hoped that Bairstow could do a repeat of his Edgbaston heroics last year against India but wasn't to be. Despite his dismissal, England were still in the game with Stokes going hell for leather before being dismissed on 155. England fell short by 43 runs and Australia are now 2-0 ahead in the five-match series.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News