Ashes 2023: ENG-W vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I - Pitch Report to Records: Here's all to know about Lord's, London

England Women (ENG-W) will face off rivals Australia Women (AUS-W) in the third T20I match of the Ashes 2023 at Lord's, London on Saturday, July 8. England pulled off a thrilling three-run win on the innings' last ball in the second T20I match at The Oval to register their first win in seven-match multi-format home series. Veteran batter Danni Wyatt smashed 76 off 46 to guide England to a total of 186/9 while batting first.

Top-ranked spin all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and pace all-rounder Annabel Sutherland took five wickets combined for Australia. Captain Alyssa Healy smashed 37 off just 19 while opening an innings and then legendary all-rounder Ellyse Perry recorded 51* off 27 but Australia fell three runs short in their chase.

​Pitch Report - ENG-W vs AUS-W at Lord's

The Surface at Lord's pitch offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. In the most recent game here, in the men's second Test of Ashes 2023, the pitch offered a lot of green surface which favoured pacers with a new ball. Spinners are also expected to find some help in middle overs on Saturday.

​Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will. Teams batting first have always struggled against pace attacks across formats at Lord's usual green-surface pitch. However, Teams bowling first have won just four of 11 T20I matches played here so far.

Lord's, London - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 11

Matches won batting first: 6

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 151

Average 2nd Innings scores: 130

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 199/4 (20 Ov) by WI vs W-XI

Highest score chased - 163/6 (20 Ov) by NED vs ENG

Lowest total recorded - 85/10 (20 Ov) by NZ-W vs ENG-W

Lowest score defended - 128/7 (20 Ov) by SA vs NZ

Full Squads -

England Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Issy Wong, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk)

Australia Squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Phoebe Litchfield, Alana King, Kim Garth

