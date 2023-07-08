Ashes 2023: ENG-W vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I - Pitch Report to Records: Here's all to know about Lord's, London

England Women (ENG-W) will face off rivals Australia Women (AUS-W) in the third T20I match of the Ashes 2023 at Lord's, London on Saturday, July 8. England pulled off a thrilling three-run win on the innings' last ball in the second T20I match at The Oval to register their first win in seven-match multi-format home series. Veteran batter Danni Wyatt smashed 76 off 46 to guide England to a total of 186/9 while batting first.
Top-ranked spin all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and pace all-rounder Annabel Sutherland took five wickets combined for Australia. Captain Alyssa Healy smashed 37 off just 19 while opening an innings and then legendary all-rounder Ellyse Perry recorded 51* off 27 but Australia fell three runs short in their chase.
Pitch Report - ENG-W vs AUS-W at Lord's
The Surface at Lord's pitch offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. In the most recent game here, in the men's second Test of Ashes 2023, the pitch offered a lot of green surface which favoured pacers with a new ball. Spinners are also expected to find some help in middle overs on Saturday.
Will Toss Matter?
Yes, it will. Teams batting first have always struggled against pace attacks across formats at Lord's usual green-surface pitch. However, Teams bowling first have won just four of 11 T20I matches played here so far.
Lord's, London- The Numbers Game
Basic T20I Stats
- Total matches: 11
- Matches won batting first: 6
- Matches won bowling first: 4
Average T20I Stats
- Average 1st Innings scores: 151
- Average 2nd Innings scores: 130
Score Stats for T20I matches
- Highest total recorded - 199/4 (20 Ov) by WI vs W-XI
- Highest score chased - 163/6 (20 Ov) by NED vs ENG
- Lowest total recorded - 85/10 (20 Ov) by NZ-W vs ENG-W
- Lowest score defended - 128/7 (20 Ov) by SA vs NZ
Full Squads -
England Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Issy Wong, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk)
Australia Squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Phoebe Litchfield, Alana King, Kim Garth