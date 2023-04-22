MI vs PBKS: Arshdeep Singh breaks stumps and hearts of Mumbai Indians fans to guide Punjab Kings to victory

Follow us on Image Source : AP Arshdeep celebrates

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL 2023 match on Saturday. In the match played at Mumbai's home ground Wankhede Stadium, Arshdeep Singh guided PBKS to a 13-run victory. Along with him, stand-in skipper Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia played a big role in the win. After winning toss, MI chose to bowl. Coming to bat first, PBKS set a target of 215 runs. Mumbai batters were 13 runs short to chase the target as they were restricted MI to 201/6 in 20 overs. Interestingly, it is the first match won by Punjab against Mumbai at this venue since 2017.

In the last over, MI needed 16 runs to win and Arshdeep came to defend them for PBKS. After conceding just 1 run and bowling a dot ball, Arshdeep dismissed Tilak Verma by breaking the middle stump. He took a back-to-back wicket on the next ball as well when he scalped a wicket of Nehal Wadhera. He then conceded just 1 more run in the over. Arshdeep also became the wicket-taker of IPL 2023 and became the new owner of the Purple cap.

Image Source : APStumps get broken.

Coming to chase the MI batters made a slow start as opener Ishaan Kishan got out after scoring just one run. After this Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green stabilized the innings. However, MI skipper Rohit got dismissed after scoring 44 runs and Green contributed 67 runs before going back to the hut. Suryakumar Yadav took over the responsibility of scoring runs after Rohit's dismissal. He scored 57 runs off 26 balls, which included 7 fours and 3 sixes. Tim David scored 25 runs off 13 balls, but couldn't guide his team to win.

Arshdeep scalped 4 wickets and conceded 29 runs. On the other hand, Nathan Ellis and Liam Livingstone took 1 wicket each.

Punjab batters also started on a slow note with Matt Short getting out after scoring 11 runs. After this, Prabhsimran Singh contributed 26 runs and Atharva Taide scored 29 runs. Liam Livingstone could not play a big innings as he managed to score 10 runs. After this, Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Captain Sam Curran registered a big partnership. While Harpreet scored 41 runs, Sam played an innings of 55 runs. In the end, Jitesh Sharma scored 25 runs off 7 balls guiding their team to a total of 214 runs.

Piyush Chawla and Cameron Green took 2 wickets each for Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Arjun Tendulkar and Jason Behrendorff took 1 wicket each.

