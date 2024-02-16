Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble laud Ravichandran Ashwin for historic achievement in Rajkot Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates Zak Crawley's wicket in Rajkot on February 16, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin stole the limelight on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test match between India and England as he cracked the 500-Test wickets club on Friday. The veteran spin all-rounder became the only second Indian cricketer after Anil Kumble and ninth overall to register 500 Test wickets.

The 37-year-old Ashwin dismissed opener Zak Crawley to give India a much-needed breakthrough in the third session and that was enough to script history at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium. Fans erupted with a huge cheer as soon as Rajat Patidar bagged an easy catch at short fine-leg area.

Indian players congratulated Ashwin as the latter appreciated the crowd after reaching the historic number. Former cricketers also lauded the spin ace for reaching the 500-wicket milestone with congratulatory posts on social media.

The former captain and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who also shared a dressing room with Ashwin, termed the spinner a one-in-a-million bowler in his unique X post.

"500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler," Sachin wrote in his X post. "In AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER. 500 wickets is a huge milestone in Test cricket. Congratulations, Champion!"

Anil Kumble welcomed Ashwin into the 500-Test wickets club by calling him a champion bowler in his X post after Day 2's play. Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, VVS Laxman and Ravi Shastri also praised Ashwin for the historic achievement through social media posts.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted Ashwin's extraordinary milestone in Tests and wished him the best for the future.

"Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin on the extraordinary milestone of taking 500 Test wickets," PM Modi wrote in his X post. "His journey and accomplishments are testament to his skill and perseverance. My best wishes to him as he scales further peaks."

Meanwhile, Ashwin, playing in his 98th Test match, also became the second-fastest to record 500 wickets in red-ball cricket after legendary Muthiah Muralidaran who took 84 matches.