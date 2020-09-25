IPL 2020: KXIP coach Anil Kumble picks his best performers after RCB win

Image Source : TWITTER/@LIONSDENKXIP File photo of Anil Kumble.

Following the heartbreak of losing to Delhi Capitals in the super over of their Indian Premier League 2020 season opener, Kings XI Punjab bounced back in the competition by inflicting a heavy defeat on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Thursday night.

Star of the show was KL Rahul, who hammered 69-ball 132 runs in the first innings to set up a giant 207 target. His effort was soundly backed by KXIP bowling unit, who bundled out the Bengaluru side for mere 109 runs in 17 overs.

Pick among bowlers were Sheldon Cottrell and two leg spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin (three wickets each). The leg-spin duo put on a tremendous show of not allowing the RCB batsman to settle down after Cottrell (two wickets) and Mohammad Shami (1) ran through RCB top order.

KXIP coach was extremely happy with the result and praised the bowlers and the two spinners for such fine display.

"I think the bowlers bowled fantastically. Both the leggies, Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi, picking up wickets was so special. Ravi Bishnoi has shown over the last couple of matches, the kind of control he has, the confidence he has, the composure that he has as a 19-year-old is great,” said Kumble on KXIP’s Instagram handle after the win.

He also showered praise on KL Rahul for playing an extravagant knock on a pitch that wasn’t easy to bat on.

"It's wonderful, I think it's really great of Rahul. A fantastic innings that set up the tone of the game. It looked as if he was batting on a different pitch because it was not that easy to score runs off, but he made it look so easy,” Kumble said.

