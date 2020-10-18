IPL 2020: Andre Russell wanted to bowl the final over vs SRH, says KKR skipper Eoin Morgan

Image Source : PTI File photo of KKR skipper Eoin Morgan (left) with Andre Russell.

Kolkata Knight Riders were back to winning ways on Sunday after the side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Lockie Ferguson turned out to be the hero of the game for the side as he picked five wickets, including two in the super over to bundle out SRH for mere 2 runs, after the two sides were engaged in a high-octane affair.

Despite his first win as KKR captain, Eoin Morgan left the match with a bitter feeling as Andre Russell’s injury issues resurfaced again, affecting his ability to bowl the final over at his best. That almost cost KKR the game as David Warner, who scored 33-ball 47, scored 17 off the 18 needed in the last over to take the match into Super Over.

Speaking at the post-match presentation Morgan revealed Russell showed a lot of character by asking to bowl the final over but couldn't execute his plan.

“Going off the field, we thought he is injured but he came back saying he can bowl. To deliver, he came with a short run-up, which he does so often but didn’t manage to execute his plan. He showed a lot of character by taking the match into the Super Over for us especially after starting the over with a no-ball,” said the skipper.

Morgan further stressed that Russell is important to KKR’s play-off ambitions and hoped he will be fit to play at his best soon.

