Image Source : AP Almost on the verge of getting final: Sourav Ganguly reveals date of releasing IPL schedule

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League will start from September 19 in UAE. The schedule of the cash-rich league has not been announced yet, according to several reports, the COVID-19 cases in CSK camp is the reason behind the delay. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that the schedule is almost on the verge of getting final and will be released probably on Friday.

“We understand schedules are delayed. It is almost on the verge of getting final and should be released by Friday”, Ganguly said while speaking to ABP News.

Last year finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are expected to lock horns in the opening game, but the COVID-19 crisis in CSK might replace them Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It was only on day 3 of their arrival in Dubai did those 13 personnel test positive for coronavirus and hence the entire team was forced to go into an extended quarantine.

Ganguly only hopes that CSK will emerge fit to play in IPL 2020 and has his fingers crossed.

“I cannot comment on the situation of CSK. We will see if they can start as per schedule. I hope the IPL will be conducted well. We have a long schedule for the tournament and I sincerely hope everything will go on just fine,” Ganguly told the Times of India.

However, all members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, except for the 13 who tested positive for COVID-19 early last week, have come out negative in the latest tests, the IPL team's CEO K S Viswanathan said on Tuesday.

The 13 infected contingent members will be tested at the end of their quarantine period.

