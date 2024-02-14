Alex Carey equals List A world record with stunning display behind wickets

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Australia players.

Australian International Alex Carey registered his name in the history books as he equalled the world record for most catches taken by a wicketkeeper in a List A game. Featuring for South Australia, the Aussie star took eight catches in the Marsh Cup match against Queensland at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. He becomes just the third wicket-keeper to take eight catches in a List-A game.

Carey is currently not part of the Australian limited-overs setup, having conceded his spot to Josh Inglis. The 32-year-old displayed brilliance behind the wickets in the last game for the Redbacks. Carey took the catches of Ben McDermott, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Clayton, Jack Wildermuth, Dylan Mclachlan and Gurinder Sandhu to level the world record. Meanwhile, speedster Jordan Buckingham registered his career-best figures with 6/41 in his 10 overs to rattle the Bulls for just 218.

Before Carey only two wicket-keepers took eight matches in a List A game. Former Somerset gloveman Derek Taylor and Worcestershire's James Pipe are the only other two to do so. Taylor achieved the feat 41 years ago in 1982, while Pipe's feat came three years back in 2021.

South Australia went on to register their first win of the season as Thomas Kelly and Nathan McSweeney struck half-centuries in the 219-run chase. SA were hit by a setback as Jake Fraser-McGurk could not open the innings after being treated due to a sore back. Fraser-McGurk was called for Australia's third and final T20I against West Indies in Perth on Tuesday but he was not picked. The opening batter travelled 5,500km in 36 hours and suffered back issues while fielding. He could have only come out to bat at seven due to his absence in a major part of the fielding but was held back as SA gunned down the target with 5 wickets in hand.