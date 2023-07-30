Ajinkya Rahane takes short break, set to skip One-Day Cup with Leicestershire

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajinkya Rahane during WTC Final 2023

Ajinkya Rahane has decided to take a short break from cricket and has opted out of One-Day Cup, England's domestic 50-over tournament, with Leicestershire. English County club revealed Rahane's decision to the media on Saturday, July 29 but added the player will feature in County Championship matches resuming in early September.

Rahane, 35, recently featured for team India in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia and then batted in two innings across two Tests on the West Indies tour. The right-handed batter is next expected to play for India when they travel to South Africa in December this year.

Rahane was originally scheduled to play for Leicestershire in June, but his return to India's Test team added an extra workload ahead of England's domestic Lisa A cricket.

Leicestershire, who will begin their Royal London One-Day campaign in a group B fixture against Kent on August 5, confirmed that the Indian veteran will miss the tournament and said that the player has taken a break from cricket during August and September.

"With those involvements previously not factored into his schedule, the 35-year-old has now expressed his desire to take a break from cricket during August and September," Leicestershire said in an official statement.

Leicestershire's director of cricket Calude Henderson revealed that the club understands Rahane's situation and his recent hectic schedule.

"Firstly, we are fully understanding of Ajinkya's situation. He has experienced a hectic schedule in recent months, both in India and travelling with the national team, and we accept his wishes to recover and spend some time with his family," Claude Henderson said. "We have been in constant communication with Ajinkya and accept how situations can change quickly in cricket. He is extremely grateful for our understanding and still hopes to play for Leicestershire one day."

Leicestershire will resume their County Championship campaign on September 3 where they are placed in fifth position in Division Two table with just two wins in ten matches this season. In Rahane's absence, the experienced wicketkeeper batter Peter Handscomb will extend his stay with the team for One-Day Cup as well.

