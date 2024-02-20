After Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli falls victim to deepfake as morphed video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli.

Following Sachin Tendulkar's fake AI video, Virat Kohli has fell victim to the deepfake. A morphed video showing the iconic batter is going viral on social media in which he can be seen promoting an online betting app. In the video, his AI-generated voice has been used along with his morphed footage from an interview.

The video has gone viral on social media. In the AI-generated voice, Kohli is seen claiming that he earned Rs 81000 from investing Rs 1000. It features morphed footage of his previous interview in it. The video went viral on social media with several users cautioning others over the issue.

Sachin Tendulkar earlier fell victim to deepfake

Recently, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar fell victim to the deepfake technology. A fake video of Sachin went viral on social media where the former cricketer was seen promoting an online betting app, citing how his daughter Sara earned Rs 1.8 lakh per day by making predictions. The ex-India skipper voiced for the fake video on social media.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," Sachin wrote on X.

Notably, Kohli is currently away from the Indian team as he is missing the entire series against England due to personal reasons. He last played for the Men in Blue in the Afghanistan T20Is, where he made a long return to the format. Kohli was not named in the squad for the first two Tests and was not included for the remainder of the games too. "Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli’s decision," BCCI had said while naming the squad for the remainder of the three Tests.