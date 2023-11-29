After glory in T20 and ODI World Cup, Mitchell Marsh sets his eyes on Test spot ahead of home season

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Marsh

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is enjoying success at the moment after helping his side win the ODI World Cup played in India. He smashed 441 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of 107.56 while batting at number three and opened the innings too with David Warner until Travis Head returned.

Marsh was also the part of the squad that won the T20 World Cup in Dubai two years ago and now he wants to continue his aggressive style of batting in Tests too. With Australia set to host Pakistan for three Tests starting from December 14, Marsh, if selected, is eager to keep batting in the same way he did in white-ball cricket in recent times. "The way I'm going to bat won't change. I feel like I've found my most consistent method over the last couple of years and that's allowed me to really enjoy my cricket," Marsh said.

However, the 32-year-old will face competition from Cameron Green who is also likely to mark a comeback to the format after losing his spot during the Ashes. But Marsh is unfazed with all such things and is enjoying his cricket right now after battling injuries for major part of his career.

"I'm past battling, I'm here to enjoy my cricket and have fun. I absolutely love playing for Australia. I worked really hard to get another opportunity during the Ashes and my attitude is 'what will be, will be', so I've done everything I can," Marsh added. Moreover, he also lauded Green calling him special talent and a good friend on and off the field too. "He's a special talent. We've got a great relationship. We're super close on and off the field. I always joke that there's probably not a lot I can teach him on the cricket field, but he knows I'm always there for him and hopefully we can play a lot of cricket together," Marsh further stated.

