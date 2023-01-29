Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Afghanistan tour of UAE: Asian giants to meet in T20 series as Rashid Khan's side prepare for stern test

Afghanistan will tour UAE for a three-match T20I series beginning February 16, which will be an annual affair as per an agreement between both the boards. The T20I series is being played in accordance with the mutual cooperation agreement that was signed in November between Afghanistan and the Emirates Cricket Boards.

Afghanistan to travel to UAE in February

Based on the agreement, ECB will offer ACB logistical and infrastructure support for the next five years, including hosting their "home" matches owing to the prevailing political situation in Afghanistan.

"We are honoured to be part of this partnership and are pleased with the results of our recent talks and negotiations with the Emirates Cricket Board," said Naseeb Khan, the CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

"Playing this T20I series is the first step in our long-term commitment and we are looking forward to a continued relationship with ECB," he added.

Board meetings on agenda

"Emirates Cricket are looking forward to welcoming players and staff from Afghanistan Cricket as we embark on this journey and collaboration with them."

Mubashshir Usmani, ECB general secretary said, "We anticipate three very competitive, highly entertaining T20I matches." Star spinner Rashid Khan has been named skipper to lead the side. ACB have named a preliminary 22-member squad.

The series will be held at Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub's Zayed Cricket Stadium on the February 16, 18 and 19.

Afghanistan Squad:

Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Nangyal Kharoti, Naveen Ul Haq, Nijat Masoud, Noor Ahmad, Rahmat Shah, Sediqullah Atal, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Zahir Khan.

Latest Cricket News