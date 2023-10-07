Saturday, October 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. AFG vs BAN, World Cup 2023: All-round display from Mehidy Hasan Miraz boost Bangladesh to domianant win

AFG vs BAN, World Cup 2023: All-round display from Mehidy Hasan Miraz boost Bangladesh to domianant win

Star spin all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets for 25 and then scored a brilliant fifty to help Bangladesh chase a 157-run target with six wickets remaining. In-form batter Najmul Shanto and skipper Shakib Al Hasan also contributed to Bangladesh's big win in Dharamsala.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2023 17:42 IST
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023
Image Source : PTI Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh kicked off their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with a dominant six-wicket win over Afghanistan on Saturday, October 7. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan picked three wickets each to bowl out their opponents on just 156 runs and then fifties from Mehidy and Najmul Shanto boosted Bangladesh to an easy triumph.

Shakib won the toss and elected to field first at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran gave Afghanistan a positive start with a 47-run stand for the opening wicket. Mustafizur Rahman gave Bangladesh a breakthrough with Ibrahim's wicket in the ninth over and then Afghanistan's innings collapsed like a deck of cards.

Rahmanullah top-scored with 47 off 62 balls and Ibrahim added 22 runs but the rest of the batters struggled against Bangladesh spin attack. Shakib and Mehidy picked three wickets each and Shoriful Islam bagged two to finish Afghanistan's innings on just 156 runs in 37.2 overs.

Bangladesh struggled for a good start in the low-score chase as they lost opener Tanzid Hasan on a run-out dismissal in the fifth over. Star batter Litton Das's poor form continues as he managed to score only 13 runs off 18 balls before getting bowled out on a sensational delivery by pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi in the seventh over.

After an impressive spell with a ball, Mehidy displayed his batting skills and formed a stunning 97-run stand for the third with in-form Najmul Shanto. Both scored impressive fifties to ensure a dominant six-wicket win for Bangladesh with 92 balls remaining. Mehidy bagged the Player of the Match award for his three wickets and 57 off 73 balls knock. 

Related Stories
IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023 Highlights: India clinch Gold medal after rain abandons final

IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2023 Highlights: India clinch Gold medal after rain abandons final

World Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman seen standing at displaced boundary rope in PAK vs NED match

World Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman seen standing at displaced boundary rope in PAK vs NED match

Asian Games 2023 Cricket: Men's team bags historic Gold after final game called off due to rain

Asian Games 2023 Cricket: Men's team bags historic Gold after final game called off due to rain

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News