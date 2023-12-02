Adelaide Strikers Women claim successive WBBL title with thrilling win over Brisbane Heat in final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Adelaide Strikers in WBBL 2023 final

Adelaide Strikers recorded a thrilling three-run win over former champions Brisbane Heat to claim the Women's Big Bash League 2023 title on Saturday, November 12. Amelia Kerr's late resistance with a bat was not enough for the Heat to claim the record-breaking title at Adelaide Oval.

The star Australian all-rounder Tahlia Mcgrath led by an example with a perfect all-round show. McGrath scored 38 runs off 34 balls to help her team score 125 runs while batting first and then the pace all-rounder took two valuable wickets of Mignon du Preez and Laura Harris on back-to-back deliveries restricting the Heat on just a 122/8 total in 20 overs.

Strikers continued their dominant run in the league stages in the final despite scoring just 125 runs while batting first. South African captain Laura Wolvaardt and McGrath pulled off a 66-run stand for the second wicket after losing opener Katie Mack early. But Nicola Hancock's three-wicket for 23 figures restricted the Strikers to just 125/5 in 20 overs.

Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne pulled off a positive start for the Heat with a 32-run partnership for the opening wicket. The Kiwi all-rounder Amelia Kerr and and South African veteran Mignon du Preez kept the Heat in control of the game but McGrath's two wickets on two balls in the 13th over helped the Strikers to change the momentum.

Kerr took the game to the wire with an unbeaten 30 runs off off 32 balls. Amanda-Wade Wellington successfully defended 13 runs in the last over and her three wickets for 16 bagged her a Player of the Final award.

Brisbane Heat Women Playing XI: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Harris, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

Adelaide Strikers Women Playing XI: Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Georgia Adams, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Anesu Mushangwe

Latest Cricket News