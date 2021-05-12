'He keeps motivating the players': Easwaran names individual who 'keeps positivity intact' in dressing room

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 'He keep motivating the players': Easwaran names individual who 'keeps positivity intact' in dressing room

Abhimanyu Easwaran was named one of the standby players in the India squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England. He is the only batsman in the four-man standby list; the others being Arzan Nagwaswalla, Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna.

The opening batsman, who leads Bengal in domestic circuit, was also among the reserves for the four-match home Test series against England earlier this year. During this time, he closely experienced the dynamics in the Indian team and in an interview, opened up on his observations about the same.

Easwaran revealed that India's head coach Ravi Shastri played a major role in maintaining positivity among the squad members.

“He kept the positivity intact in the dressing room. We lost the first Test and still when we came for practice the next day, he made sure everyone was feeling good and that positivity could be seen in everyone. He always keeps motivating the players, makes sure everybody stays positive,” Easwaran said in an interview with Sportskeeda.

“Anyone who comes to the nets, he will just chat with you for a couple of minutes that motivates you a lot. So, for guys like us who were part of the Indian team for the first time, that really boosted our confidence.”

Easwaran further talked about the mindlet of the team, talking about the side's comeback from being 0-1 down to clinch the series 3-1.

“The mindset of the Indian cricket team is pretty amazing at the moment. Because losing the first Test match against England at home was a big thing, everybody was little sad about it, there was anger in everybody because we lost at home. But everybody was trying to win the series and they were pretty confident they would do it," said Easwaran.