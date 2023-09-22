'Aap log AC mein baithe the': Shami's hilarious reply to Harsha Bhogle on heat in 1st ODI goes viral - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Mohammed Shami came up with a cheeky response to commentator Harsha Bhogle on the heat question

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was on fire in the first ODI against Australia in Mohali as he registered his best figures with the ball in the 50-over format taking 5/51 on Friday, September 22. However, not just the ball, with the mic in hand too, Shami was having a brilliant evening as not just one but he came up with cheeky responses to commentator Harsha Bhogle's questions a couple of times.

Shami, who began his wicket-taking procession in the very first over by dismissing Mitchell Marsh, went on to get rid of the likes of Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short and Sean Abbott. Shami's five-wicket haul was at the centre of India's bowling effort, which despite sloppy fielding, managed to bowl out Australia for 276.

Following the bowling innings, Shami came for an interview with commentators Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar on air. Shami was first congratulated by Bhogle for his spell before he referred to Mohammed Siraj's 6/21 in the Asia Cup final saying that he followed it up that performance with an equally good five-wicket haul.

Shami was in some mood as he started his response with, "Bahot khushi ki baat hai aaplog ke liye to, aapko bolne milta hai (It’s a good thing because it gives you guys an opportunity to talk about it)." After which, Shami talked about his camaraderie with Mohammed Siraj and said that both performing when the other one sits out is the result of that.

After which, Bhogle asked the pacer about heat in Mohali and if he started feeling the same after bowling three overs. “Haan, shayad, aap log to AC me they, hum log bahar the, garmi to tha hi (Yes, maybe, you guys were in the AC, we were outside, it was hot [chuckles])," he said.

The video has gone viral on the internet as the fans can't have enough of Shami being savage. Watch the video here:

This was Shami's best figures in ODIs as he surpassed his previous best of 5/69.

