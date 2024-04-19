'Aaiye sir, adab se harake jaiye': Lucknow welcome MS Dhoni in special way ahead of LSG vs CSK clash | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni's fever has gripped the city of Lucknow as Chennai Super Kings are all set to lock horns against the hosts Lucknow Super Giants in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday, April 19. The Super Kings are on a winning roll after grabbing two back-to-back wins while the Super Giants have lost their momentum with two consecutive losses.

Ahead of the clash, the city of Lucknow has dived down into the emotion of the legendary star MS Dhoni. There were hoardings put up on the roads of the UP city which read, "Hum chahte hain Dhoni last ball pe six maare, par tab, jab jeetne ke liye 12 run ho."

Notably, several fans might be rooting for CSK more than LSG which is a no brainer. IPL posted a video of fans and Ekana Cricket Stadium staff members waiting in anticipation for the CSK legend to come. One of them asked Dhoni to come and beat Lucknow.

"Lucknow MS Dhoni ka baahe kholkar swagat karta hai. Yaha ki mehmaan nawazi bahot mashoor hai. Aaiye sir, or pyar se humko adab se harake jaiye. Dhoni reed ki haddi hai bharat ki. Humko inko pasand karna hi hai. Dhoni ko sab log pyar karte hai (Lucknow welcomes MS Dhoni with open arms. Please come sir, we welcome you. Lucknow is famous for its hospitality. Please come and beat us respectfully. Dhoni is the backbone of Indian cricket and loving him is our duty. We all love MS Dhoni,)," a fan said.

"Mahi bhai ek umda insaan hai. Ek feel aata hai ki ye banda hai ki inke sath mai baat karu. Aisa attraction hai ki jaha pe bhi vo khade hojae ground me, poori duniya unke peeche pagal hojati hai. Jis insaan ne ground pe itna samay bitaya hai, vo ground pe hi rahe, hume acha lagega (Mahi bhai is a great person. He has such attraction that wherever he stands on the ground, the whole world goes crazy behind him. We want the man, who has spent such a long time on the crease, to stay on the ground)," Sanjeev Agrawal, chief curator of BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium said in the video further.

Watch the Video here:

Both CSK and LSG have played six matches each and this game will mark the mid-way for both of them. The defending champions are in third place at the moment with four wins, while the Super Giants have three victories.

They both will meet again four days later in a reverse fixture but that game will be held at Chepauk, the home of Chennai.