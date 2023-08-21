5 Players from West Indies tour who have been dropped as India squad for Asia Cup 2023 is announced

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yuzvendra Chahal

The much-awaited India's squad for Asia Cup 2023 has been announced. The 17-member squad was confirmed by the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma as India made a few tough decisions to leave out certain players. Interestingly, there are around five changes from the squad that toured West Indies for the ODI series earlier this month. Tilak Varma has got a wildcard entry after making his international debut against the Caribbean team in the T20I series. Sanju Samson has also made it to the squad as a back-up player with KL Rahul carrying a niggle at the moment.

Here are five players from West Indies tour who have been dropped from India's Asia Cup squad 2023:

1. Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is once again a top name that has gone missing from India's squad. He hasn't played the ODIs since January 2023 against New Zealand with the team management preferring Kuldeep Yadav ahead of him. The latter has been picked in the Asia Cup squad and that has led to Chahal missing out. Even the captain Rohit and selector Agarkar stated that it was tough to include two wrist-spinners. However, they have cleared that the doors of World Cup are not closed on the bowler.

2. Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat was with the India squad since the Australia ODI series but only got to play in the series against West Indies. Perhaps, it was a comeback for him in the ODI format for the first time in more than nine years. There were speculations around Unadkat making it to the squad for being a left-arm seamer. But even he has been left out with Prasidh Krishna regaining fitness and performing well in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland.

3. Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad was never going to get picked despite the fact that he featured in one of the matches against the West Indies. With Ishan Kishan scoring three fifties in as many matches, the doors for Ruturaj were closed as he is also an opener. Nevertheless, the youngster will be leading India in the Asian Games next month and it is only a matter of time before he makes it to India's ODI squad after the World Cup.

4. Umran Malik

Umran Malik played two matches in the ODI series against the West Indies and didn't pick up a single wicket. None of the pacers picked in the Asia Cup squad - Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah - were part of the Caribbean tour for ODIs. Umran had an outside chance to make it but with all top pace bowlers fit, he was always going to miss out.

5. Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar made his debut across all three formats on the West Indies tour. He was also impressive in most of the matches and is likely to lead India's bowling attack in future. But for now, he has been selected in the Asian Games squad and will not make it to the World Cup either. Nevertheless, Mukesh is the one to watch out for in future especially after World Cup 2023.

