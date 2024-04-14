4 players who can replace Mitchell Marsh in Delhi Capitals' squad if all-rounder is ruled out of IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mitchell Marsh has flown back home to Australia with a partial tear in hamstring in the middle of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals have already called in a couple of replacements in the ongoing IPL season with Harry Brook pulling out of the tournament and Lungi Ngidi not getting fit in time from the injury he suffered during SA20 in February. It seems another replacement player could be on the horizon for Rishabh Pant and Co. with Mitchell Marsh having flown back home to Australia with a partial tear in his hamstring. Marsh missed the last two games for the Delhi Capitals and since he is set to lead Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the 2021 champions don't want to take any risks and have called him back.

Even though it might not affect the Capitals as much given that Marsh hasn't been in great form in the season and Jake Fraser-McGurk in his place at No 3, smashed Lucknow Super Giants bowling into pieces in the last game to put his hand up as a top-order overseas batter. However still, the Capitals' line-up lacks a decent pace-bowling all-rounder in the lower-middle order and if Marsh is ruled out of the tournament, which could be a real possibility, here are a few options that the 2020 champions could look at to draft into the squad-

1. David Wiese

Having prior IPL experience could be vital and the 38-year-old South African-Namibian all-rounder David Wiese is probably the most experienced pace-bowling all-rounder going in the T20 circuit. Wiese played for the Kolkata Knight Riders last year and even though he might not be a four-over bowler, he could chip in a couple of overs and be a handy batter at No 7-8. Hence, he fits into the team's requirements seamlessly given the top five is set for the Capitals and they already have five Indian bowlers doing the job.

2. Jimmy Neesham

Another experienced all-rounder in the auction pool, New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham went unsold but since he is currently in Pakistan for the five-match T20 series, he might be unavailable.

3. Brydon Carse/George Garton

If Delhi Capitals want to go for bowling an all-rounder there are a couple of English options in the form of Brydon Carse and George Garton. Garton has played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2021 edition of the IPL and is a great option in the powerplay with the ball. Carse, on the other hand, is more of a hit-the-deck bowler and bowls more in the middle overs and at the death. Both can also use the long handle in the latter part of the innings with the bat. With Khaleel Ahmed doing the job in the powerplay, Carse could be a better option for the Capitals.

4. Jason Holder

Former West Indies captain and all-rounder Jason Holder didn't find any takers at the IPL 2024 auction having been expensive with the ball in the last couple of seasons. However, having focussed solely on the T20 format in the last 6-8 months, Holder has done well for the West Indies and the Capitals' sister franchise in the ILT20, Dubai. That connection could work in Holder's favour, given he is a destructive option with the bat late in the order.