4 players who can replace Adam Zampa in Rajasthan Royals' squad for IPL 2024

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa was the latest player to withdraw his name from the 2024 edition of the IPL citing personal reasons. Zampa, who played six games for the Rajasthan Royals did well taking eight wickets including a three-wicket haul against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and hence was retained at his base price of INR 1.5 crore. The trio of Zampa, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on slow tracks of Chennai and Delhi is a delicious prospect but not anymore.

Not that Zampa's pull-out is a huge blow for the Royals with the best spin bowling combination in the competition, his absence is surely going to send the team management searching for options in the auction for replacement. Ideally, this has given a chance for the Royals to go for an overseas all-rounder. It is unlikely that they will go for Jason Holder again, however, there are a few multi-utility cricketers who bowl spin, can bat and are great fielders too.

Akeal Hosein (base price 50 lakh): Probably the best replacement option among the names available, the T20 globetrotter, Akeal Hosein has made a name himself for bowling across all phases in the format and pretty useful with the bat down the order as well. He may not have that level of control like Zampa, but as an overall package, Hosein isn't a bad bet considering he is the frontline spinner for the West Indies at the highest level as well.

Tabraiz Shamsi (INR 50 Lakh): Having played for the Rajasthan Royals in the past and now playing for their satellite side in the SA20, South African left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's connection could very well land him an IPL deal with the Men in Pink again. Shamsi, who recently played in the Pakistan Super League may not be the most economical spin options available but he is of international quality and on his day could win his side a game on his own.

Keshav Maharaj (INR 50 Lakh): Keshav Maharaj may not be considered a T20 pedigree of sorts, but him being in India already could solve the availability issue for the Royals if they require a replacement on an urgent basis. Maharaj his training with the Lucknow Super Giants, his SA20 franchise's main team and with the form he showed with the ball, he could be in a chance to land his first IPL gig, not to mention his handy batting skills down the order.

Fabian Allen (INR 75 Lakh): Another SA20 connection in the form of West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen, who played for the Paarl Royals a couple of months ago. Allen was brutal with the bat and can give 2-3 overs easily. Allen is more of a batting all-rounder, but he could genuinely solve the No 7 issue for the Royals at which Rovman Powell looks set to bat at this moment. Allen also is a gun player in the field and will save 10-15 runs easily, which could work in his favour.