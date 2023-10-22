31-year-old jinx broken in ODI World Cup 2023, Know details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY World Cup trophy

Team India is in action today at the World Cup against New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. While the fans are awaiting a thriller to be played in this mega event, this year's World Cup in India has certainly turned out to be record-breaking so far. Perhaps, the tournament has also broken a 31-year-old jinx which not many are aware of.

For the first time since 1992 World Cup, the competition has witnessed all the participating teams at least winning one match. Sri Lanka was one team that had not won the match in the ongoing tournament. But they defeated the Netherlands at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow chasing down 263 runs courtesy a brilliant knock from Sadeera Samarawickrama.

This was their first win in four matches and with this victory, all the participating teams in this World Cup have registered at least a win. Even the Netherlands are on the board with a famous win over South Africa while Afghanistan defeated England earlier in the tournament.

Which teams didn't win a single game in a World Cup edition?

In 1996 World Cup, it was the Dutch side who couldn't win a single game while in the following edition, Kenya and Scotland had lost all their matches. Come the 2003 World Cup when India ended as the runners up, Namibia and Bangladesh went winless and in 2007, as many as four teams - Canada, Bermuda, Zimabwe and Scotland - failed to win a single game. Netherlands and Kenya were rolled over by the other teams in 2011 World Cup jointly hosted by India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

It was all dissapointment for UAE and Scotland again in the 2015 World Cup hosted by Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand. Afghanistan was the only team in the 2019 World Cup to not win a single game.

Teams to not win a game in a World Cup edition since 1996 World Cup

World Cup edition Teams to not win a single game 1996 Netherlands 1999 Kenya and Scotland 2003 Namibia and Bangladesh 2007 Canada, Bermuda, Zimbabwe and Scotland 2011 Netherlands and Kenya 2015 Scotland and UAE 2019 Afghanistan

