21-year-old Bangladesh bowler Fariha Trisna picks up hat-trick against Australia in 2nd T20I

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Fariha Trisna

Bangladesh women's cricketer Fariha Trisna has created history to pick the second hat-trick of her career. Bangladesh and Australia have currently locked horns in the second T20I of the three-match series in Mirpur. After opting to bat, Australia lost Phoebe Litchfield early but then Grace Harris and Georgia Wareham added 91 runs to set the team up for a massive score.

However, the hosts hit back with regular wickets even as Australia batters continued to play their shots in quest for runs. The last over turned out to be dramatic as Ellyse Perry smashed Fariha Trisna for four but the latter came back well to end the over picking up three consecutive wickets. She sent back Perry, Sophie Molineux and Beth Mooney off the last three deliveries of the innings to register fifth hat-trick in Women's cricket this year.

Fariha ended with the magical figures of 4/19 in her four overs with a maiden to her name as well as Australia were restricted to 161/8 in their 20 overs. Bangladesh are already behind 0-1 in the series and need to win the second T20I to stay alive in the series.

Australia and Bangladesh faced each other in three ODIs as well and the visitors comfortably won that series 3-0 not letting the home team cross the 100-run mark even once in three matches. Bangladesh will now be hoping to at least win a game in the T20Is. For now though Trisna must be the toast of the nation for her heroics with the ball. For the unversed, she had also picked up a hat-trick on her debut back in 2022.

Playing XIs

Australia - Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Alyssa Healy (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt

Bangladesh - Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (C), Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Fariha Trisna