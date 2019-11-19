Image Source : PTI Exclusive | Wriddhiman Saha cautious of dew factor, keeping under lights ahead of Day-Night Test

Three more days to go before both the Indian and the Bangladesh cricket teams embrace history at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Asian sides will be making their debuts in pink-ball Test on November 22 in the second match of the two-Test series and the preparations for the game started even before the series kicked off last week in Indore. In fact, after the opener, both the teams had extended their stay in Indore to practice under the lights against the SG pink ball. On the other hand, Test specialists like Cheteshwar Pujara, R Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Agarwal have had their first taste of the pink ball back in the NCA in Bengaluru a week before the start of the series.

Ahead of the anticipated contest in Kolkata, Team India's wicketkeeper Wriddhiman, in conversation with India TV, gave an insight on this new variety of cricket ball, the difficulties in dealing with it and India's strategy for the match.

You have played with pink ball in domestic. According to you, what are the challenges India might face while playing with pink ball?

New kinds of wickets or balls... everything... often pose new challenges. We will probably not get much time to practice. Ultimately, what I learnt from playing one match (with pink ball) is that when the ball gets a little old and it gets dark, the ball starts to skid, creating difficulties. We will have to see how that turns out this time.

This time the match is in Eden, so the dew factor will obviously be there. How will that affect the match?

Well, in case there is dew, it will obviously create difficulties. Everyone will prepare accordingly. They will know how to approach the situation to make it better.

What advice would you, as a wicketkeeper, give bowlers?

Quickly take the 20 wickets. (laughs) Well, the same process that we follow, play the batsmen, attack the wickets. Assess the situation to dismiss batsmen, that's it, simple.

In this match, both teams will play day-night Test for the first time. So, what will the strategy be?

Well, strategies are decided in team meetings or only after we hit the ground. I can't say it now... The main goal will be to win, irrespective of the conditions.