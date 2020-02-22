Women's T20 World Cup: Agra rejoices as Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma shine in India's win in opener

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Poonam Yadav took four wickets while Deepti Sharma scored an important 49* as India secured a 17-run victory over Australia.

Following India's emphatic victory over Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup opener, cricket lovers in Agra -- hometown of Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav -- were in jubilant mood and celebrated the win with great joy and enthusiam.

On Friday, India women successfully defend a small total of 132 against four-time champions Australia at the Sydney Showground Stadium and began their World Cup campaign on a brilliant note. While Deepti contributed with a valuable knock of 49*, it was Poonam who actully turned the match in India's favour by picking up four wickets in her alloted overs.

The coaches of both the players in Agra celebrated the victory and said the girls had worked very hard for the tournament and it was nice that their efforts paid off.

While Poonam's family members distributed sweets and greeted one another, Deepti's parents thanked almighty for their daughter's success. Sportspersons at the local Eklavya Stadium also wished more success for the Indian eves.

Poonam's performance, in particular, was remarkable considering the fact that she was making a return from an injury break as she had fractured her finger. Injured during a pre-tournament camp, the leg-spinner's World Cup place was thrown into doubt. She missed the preparatory tri-series involving England and Australia as well.

India face Bangladesh in their next Group A match on Monday and would be hoping that Poonam replicates the performance she put out against the four-time champions and proceed towards their first-ever ICC title.