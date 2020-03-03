Women's World T20: Ellyse Perry ruled out of remainder of tournament with hamstring injury

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ellyse Perry ruled out of remainder of tournament with hamstring injury

Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup because of a hamstring injury, ending her run of playing in all of Australia's games since the tournament started in 2009.

The 29-year-old Perry is the No. 1-ranked all-rounder in women's cricket and was last year voted the International Cricket Council's women's player for 2019 — the second time in three years she'd won the top honor.

She injured her right hamstring while fielding in the win over New Zealand on Monday which secured four-time champion Australia's spot in the semifinals.

Perry is also expected to miss Australia's tour to South Africa later this month.

Australia coach Matthew Mott said Perry was a key player for the defending champions but was confident the squad could lift in her absence.

“On a personal level we're disappointed that she won't have the opportunity to finish the tournament," Mott said. “She gives her absolute all every time she takes to the field for her country and that was evident again against New Zealand in the selfless manner in which she threw herself into her batting, bowling and fielding performances.”

After losing the tournament opener to India, Australia rallied to win three group games to place second in Group A. England and South Africa have qualified from Group B. The semifinals will be played Thursday in Sydney.

Perry has a high profile in Australia after playing for the country in both cricket and soccer World Cups, making her debut for the national teams as a teenager.