Watch | Virat Kohli appears on Chahal TV, talks about his dance moves, captaincy and century

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Virat Kohli made an appearance in Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Chahal TV', where he revealed the secret about his dance moves, and talked about his captaincy and the century in the 2nd ODI.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli broke the deadlock to score a century in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain. He also went past former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly to score the second-highest number of runs for India in ODIs.

The 30-year-old has scored 11,406 runs at 59.91 in 238 matches and is currently at the eighth spot in the list topped by legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar who compiled 18,426 runs in 463 matches.

Speaking to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on 'Chahal TV' for BCCI.TV, Kohli revealed that at the moment, he is enjoying his life to the fullest and is in a very happy space.

In the ongoing West Indies tour, Kohli has been grooving to the Caribbean tunes on a number of occasions. When asked about the same, the Indian skipper said: "I am enjoying myself on the cricket field. I don't let myself get into a typical mould where I have to restrain myself as I am the captain of the team. We have been blessed to represent India and thus it's important to enjoy the life. We should dance whenever there is music played and enjoy with the opposition players as well. Right now, I am in a very happy space in my life and that's why I start dancing whenever I get the opportunity."

Kohli also talked about his 120-run innings in the second ODI, stressing on the importance of his wicket after the departure of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

"It is always our target that one of our top three gets a big score. Rohit has been doing that consistently for us. I have also chipped in whenever I have got an opportunity," said Kohli.

"Unfortunately, both Rohit and Shikhar failed today. So, it was important for me to stay at the wicket for a long time and take the score somewhere near 270-280.

"Honestly, I was too tired by the time I reached 60-65. But then the situation was such that I had to play without taking too much of a risk and build a partnership. As a cricketer, we always learn that whenever we are thinking about the team, we get the enthusiasm and the energy to play long."

"The conditions were quite challenging because it rained in the middle and then it got more humid," he added.

Talking about his motivation to perform, Kohli said, "My mindset is quite simple. I want to contribute to the team in whichever way possible. Whether it's a catch or a run-out, I want to give my 100 per cent.

"I think every player should have a disciplined lifestyle so that he can give his 100 per cent on the field. If you are not giving your 100 per cent, I don't think you are doing justice to the team," he added.