Watch: Virat dons gloves, Anushka bowls a bouncer! | Virushka plays cricket outside residence

Image Source : VIRAT.KOHLI/@CHEEKU218 Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen playing outside their building.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma were seen playing cricket outside their building. A video was posted by the fan earlier on Saturday where the couple can be seen enjoying the game.

With international and domestic cricket action coming to a standstill, the players are confined at their homes and have become significantly active on social media, as they share interesting stories about their playing career and reflect on life beyond the sport.

Virat Kohli, too, has been conducting Instagram live sessions with fellow cricketers and has been interacting with fans on his social media profiles through pictures and videos.

On Saturday, a one-minute long video showed Virat and Anushka playing cricket. Anushka takes the bat first and plays a couple of deliveries -- also smacking the ball in the air on one occasion. Virat, however, donned the batting gloves before taking on Anushka.

The Bollywood actor bowled a bouncer first-up and Virat defended it with a straight bat.

Watch:

Finally after soo much long time saw Virat Batting 🥳

Virat Anushka playing cricket in building today🥳

Anushka bowls a Bouncer to Virat😂#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XFmfs3hiBt — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) May 15, 2020

Earlier today, Virat Kohli also took to Instagram to heap praise on Amazon Prime Video web-series 'Paatal Lok', which is produced by Anusha Sharma's banner 'Clean Slate Films'.

"Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting," he wrote.

"Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing sucha gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother."

