Watch: Ricky Ponting shares vintage Ashes battle, terms it 'best over' he has ever faced

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting shared the vintage Ashes clash, terming it the 'best over' he has ever faced in his career.

As cricket has come to a standstill across the globe, the players are taking it to social media to interact with fellow cricketers as well as fans. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been significantly active on his official Twitter profile, sharing pieces of his cricket memorabilia.

On Thursday, Ponting shared a vintage video of his terrific Ashes clash against Andrew Flintoff. The England all-rounder's brilliant reverse-swing gets the better of Ponting, who is eventually dismissed in the same over.

Ponting wrote, "Best over I ever faced. Class reverse swing at 90odd mph!"

Watch:

Ponting had earlier said that the 2005 Ashes series was 'one of the all-time great series' he took part in.

“It was my childhood dream to play some Ashes cricket. I have played in eight or nine Ashes series so there are some fond memories and then there are some which are not that fond memories,” Ponting said in an Instagram video.

“One such not so fond memory includes the 2005 Ashes series, where we were beaten by Michael Vaughan’s England. It was probably one of the all-time great series, Vaughan’s team was too good. We won the first Test at Lord’s but then came the Edgbaston Test, it was one of the all-time great Tests and we came up short, then in the third Test we had to battle it out for a draw."