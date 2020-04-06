Monday, April 06, 2020
     
Virender Sehwag posts video of child spelling out coronavirus directives

Virender Sehwag urged people to follow coronavirus dos and don'ts strictly by sharing a video of a child who is spelling out the directives perfectly.

New Delhi Published on: April 06, 2020 14:06 IST
Virender Sehwag posts video of child spelling out coronavirus directives
Image Source : PTI

Virender Sehwag posts video of child spelling out coronavirus directives

Dashing former India opener Virender Sehwag on Monday urged people to follow coronavirus dos and don'ts strictly by sharing a video of a child who is spelling out the directives perfectly.

"This is still the most important thing for all of us. A child is explaining this beautifully. Please do listen to him and follow his advice," Sehwag said in a tweet with a video of the child asking people to watch hands regularly, stay at home, keep sanitisers and wear masks while going to the market.

Fight Against Coronavirus

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to 49 eminent sports personalities like BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag and Virat Kohli among others as he tried his best to reach the masses as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Sehwag had earlier tweeted the picture of the back of an Indian truck. It had the words "Keep Distance OK" which is commonly found on trucks across the country as he tried to spread awareness about social distancing.

Sehwag -- who never fails to impress his followers with his social media pun -- had also shared a video of a ragpicker, who took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew clapping initiative, to pay tribute to all the medical staff and healthcare professionals who are working round the clock to treat Covid-19 patients.

