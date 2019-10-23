Image Source : ANI Virat Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly set the ball rolling as the new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president on Wednesday after formally taking over the role at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Addressing the media following the formalities, Ganguly said that he will speak to Kohli on Thursday and he and his new team will support Kohli in every possible way going ahead as he is the most important man in Indian cricket.

"I will speak to him tomorrow. He is the captain of India. He is the most important man in Indian cricket. I look at that way. We will support him in every way. He wants to make this team the best in the world. It's a great team... the way they have been a fantastic side with the way they have played their cricket in the last 3-4 years. Yes, you can say they haven't won the World Cup but you don't win World Cups every time. Hopefully, we will support whatever he wants and ensure Indian cricket moves forward smoothly," Ganguly told reporters at a press conference a day after Kohli said that he hasn't yet got a call from Ganguly.

He also assured that past mistakes won't be repeated and Indian cricket will be run based on performances.

"I don't what transpired with the CoA, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. Now with the new office bearers taking over, it will be properly discussed, there will be mutual discussion. But be rest assured, we are here to make their life easier and not difficult. Everything will be based on performance. Performance is the most important thing and that's what will decide the future of Indian cricket. As I said, Virat Kohli is the important man in this context. We will be there to support him. We will listen to him. I have been a captain myself and I understand from that position. It's a mutual respect which will be there. Opinions will be there, discussions will be there and we will do what is best for Indian cricket," Ganguly said when asked about his relationship with Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri.

The 47-year-old will be at the helm for the next nine months along with Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah as the new secretary while Arun Dhumal will be the new treasurer. Kerala's Jayesh George took the joint secretary's position while Mahim Verma of Uttarakhand will be the new vice-president.

The former India captain also promised total transparency and credible functioning of the BCCI.

"It's a new start for BCCI. When I took over as captain, fortunately or unfortunately a lot was needed to be done. It is a similar sort of situation where things need to be. I find myself very fortunate where I can make a change and it's a challenge for me and I will do it the way I know.

"No compromise on credibility, corruption-free -- that is the way I led Team India and that is the way I will lead BCCI. It will be the same for all. That's the way I led India and that's how I will take the organization forward in whatever time I have," Ganguly said.