Sri Lanka cricket revamp: Sports Minister to meet ICC chairman Shashank Manohar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A representative image of the Sri Lanka flag and players at the Lord's balcony

Sri Lanka Sports Minister Harin Fernando will meet ICC chairman Shashank Manohar in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the proposed revamp of cricket's national governing body SLC.

"I will meet the ICC boss in India tomorrow to discuss the future SLC administrative structure," said Fernando.

Fernando said he will be carrying a document which was tabled in parliament last week.

Fernando had presented in parliament a paper submitted by the former greats such as Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Sidath Wettimuny on a new Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) constitution.

Following the World Cup debacle, the entire coaching staff excluding the trainer Nick Lee, had been asked to resign. "There will be a brand new coaching staff for the series against New Zealand," Fernando said.

He said he had the highest regard for Chandika Hathurusinghe, the current head coach. "But certain things did not happen the way they need to happen (under Hathurusinghe's charge)," Fernando said.

The Sports Minister added if the coaching staff refused to resign they will be offered other jobs in the SLC.

Hathurusinghe received a latter from the SLC management after the team returned from the World Cup. The coach has no intention to resign as he has some 16 months left of his contract.