Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah attend ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera Stadium

Image Source : TWITTER Sourav Ganguly with Jay Shah (centre)

The President of the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI), Sourav Gnaguly, along with board secretary Jay Shah were present at the Mootera Stadium for the ‘Namaste Trump’ event on Monday. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump reached Ahmedabad in the afternoon and were accompanied by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in what is his first official visit to the nation, arranged to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

During his speech at the stadium, Trump acknowledged the popularity of cricket in India and also named two stalwarts - Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. "This is the country where your people cheer on some of the world's greatest cricket players, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli," said Trump.

The Motera Stadium will be the world's largest cricket stadium, overtaking the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. It has been newly renovated after the old stadium was demolished in 2015