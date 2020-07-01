Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman, Deputy Imran Khwaja to serve as interim Chairman

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shashank Manohar

Shashank Manohar on Wednesday stepped down from his post of Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after two, two-year tenure. The Board met later in the afternoon to hand over the responsibility to Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja on an interim basis until the successor is elected.

The process of election of the next Chairman will be approved by the ICC Board in the next week.

“On behalf of the ICC Board and staff and the whole cricket family, I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future," said ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney.

ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja added: “Everyone on the ICC Board extends their wholehearted thanks to Shashank for the commitment he has shown to our sport. There is no doubt that cricket owes Shashank a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the sport. He has left cricket and the ICC in a better place than he found it.”

As per ICC rules, Manohar could have continued for another two-year tenure given that a maximum of three terms are allowed.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief Colin Graves is presently the front-runner for the top post after Ethics Officer cleared a matter concerning a loan made by the ECB to CWI. Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's name has also been doing the rounds. And earlier this month, Former Cricket West Indies (CWI) boss Dave Cameron had thrown his hat in the ring.

