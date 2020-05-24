Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shakib Al Hasan reckons ICC's resumption guidelines need more clarity

Earlier this week, ICC released a set of guidelines to be followed for resumption of cricket in the post-COVID-19 period, however, veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan questioned the set of rules while also seeking clarity on resumption of the sport. ICC's guidelines were released amid countries like England and Sri Lanka looking to resume outdoor training.

Speaking to Dhaka-based Prothom Alo, Shakib questioned the various rules mentioned in ICC's new guidelines ranging from batting to fielding positions.

"Now we are hearing that it [Covid-19 virus] might spread around 12 feet, not just three or six. So does it mean the two batsmen can't meet at the end of the over?" Shakib told. "They will stand at their ends? Won't there be any crowd in the stadium? Will the wicketkeeper stand afar? What would happen to close-in fielders? These things require discussions."

Shakib reckons that ICC is unlikely to go ahead with the plans without answering the specifics. "I don't think they [ICC] will take a chance before they are very sure. Whatever it is, life comes first. I am sure they will think of safety first," he said.

The all-rounder is presently serving his one-year ban owing to corruption and admitted that he is looking forward to his return.

"I am counting days in two ways. One, when will corona be over, and the other, when will my suspension end. I am going through a tough time. Although there's no cricket going on anywhere, I know that if it starts tomorrow, I won't be able to play cricket.

"When you are restricted about something, whether others talk about it or not, you know yourself about what you are going through," he said.

