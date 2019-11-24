Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
Twitter bashes Sanjay Manjrekar after he takes dig at Harsha Bhogle

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar faced backlash on social media after he made an insulting jibe towards fellow commentator, Harsha Bhogle.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 24, 2019 21:50 IST
Twitterati flayed former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday after he got into a minor verbal spat with commentator Harsha Bhogle over the visibility of the pink ball used in the maiden day-night Test in the country between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The hashtag "SanjayManjrekar" trended on Twitter after Manjrekar seemed to suggest that he knew better about cricket than Bhogle since he had played the game.

While doing commentary, Bhogle had suggested that they needed to do a proper post-mortem after the pink ball Test, asking the players whether there were problems regarding visibility.

To which, Manjrekar responded with "only you need to ask, Harsha, not us, who have played a fair bit of the game."

Listen to the argument:

Cricket fans, however, came out in support of Bhogle.

One fan criticised Manjrekar: "Low blow from @sanjaymanjrekar there".

Another post read: "Imagine insulting or even making fun of one of the finest analysts of the game in that manner. You deserve to be expelled from the commentary box. Absolute disgrace. #SanjayManjrekar".

A Bhogle fan commented: "Sanjay Manjrekar questioning Harsha Bhogle's cricketing expertise is blasphemy. #INDvBAN."

More was in store for Manjrekar, as another user wrote: "@sanjaymanjrekar I think that was a very cheap shot saying to @bhogleharsha 'For those of us who played the game'.

