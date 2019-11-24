Twitter bashes Sanjay Manjrekar after he takes dig at Harsha Bhogle

Image Source : TWITTER Sanjay Manjrekar faced backlash on social media after he made an insulting jibe towards fellow commentator, Harsha Bhogle.

Twitterati flayed former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday after he got into a minor verbal spat with commentator Harsha Bhogle over the visibility of the pink ball used in the maiden day-night Test in the country between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The hashtag "SanjayManjrekar" trended on Twitter after Manjrekar seemed to suggest that he knew better about cricket than Bhogle since he had played the game.

While doing commentary, Bhogle had suggested that they needed to do a proper post-mortem after the pink ball Test, asking the players whether there were problems regarding visibility.

To which, Manjrekar responded with "only you need to ask, Harsha, not us, who have played a fair bit of the game."

Listen to the argument:

Harsha bhogle and Sanjay manjrekar having a difference of opinion on live tv pic.twitter.com/0TTSLQDCvO — Vijay (@flighted_leggie) November 24, 2019

Cricket fans, however, came out in support of Bhogle.

One fan criticised Manjrekar: "Low blow from @sanjaymanjrekar there".

Another post read: "Imagine insulting or even making fun of one of the finest analysts of the game in that manner. You deserve to be expelled from the commentary box. Absolute disgrace. #SanjayManjrekar".

A Bhogle fan commented: "Sanjay Manjrekar questioning Harsha Bhogle's cricketing expertise is blasphemy. #INDvBAN."

This is boorish and absolutely unnecessary from @sanjaymanjrekar. Pity. What does it cost to be civil to a fellow commentator who was asking a very valid question? "You need to ask." Really. https://t.co/M7uhsyFpgD — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 24, 2019

Wow. Just look at the number of times @sanjaymanjrekar cuts @bhogleharsha off before he has completed a sentence. A total lack of etiquette. Respect to @bhogleharsha for keeping his cool as Sanjay might have played fc cricket but only thing first class in that comm box is Harsha. — Viraj (@cric_mirage) November 24, 2019

All those who defended Manjrekar in the Jadeja incident saying his record as a player shouldn't have been bought in the middle of this

Well Sanjay is cut from the same cloth,only difference being Jadeja reacted when he got criticized while Sanjay was simply being a bully#INDvBAN — Bharath🃏 (@carromball_) November 24, 2019

Is it true that manjrekar had a go at bhogle for not playing test cricket? If so what’s the go? That’s the one thing I can’t stand with commentary. Just cos we didn’t play in the pro’s doesn’t mean our opinions or thoughts don’t matter. Poor form in my book. — Jack Clifton (@JackClifton90) November 24, 2019

Weirdly, Manjrekar takes an aggressive stance on his experience of playing cricket at the highest level when not so long ago, an active Indian cricketer used a similar argument against him to downgrade his opinion — Rishabh (@rishabhism) November 24, 2019

More was in store for Manjrekar, as another user wrote: "@sanjaymanjrekar I think that was a very cheap shot saying to @bhogleharsha 'For those of us who played the game'.