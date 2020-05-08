Image Source : INSTA: @SACHINTENDULKAR Sachin Tendulkar savours beetroot kebab made by daughter Sara

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar was treated to an exotic cuisine by daughter Sara recently as the duo looked to beat lockdown blues at home.

With no cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current players are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

Tendulkar shared a before and after photo of the dish with his fans and his Instagram post read: "Gone in 60 seconds! Thanks for the fabulous beetroot kebabs @Saratendulkar."

Tendulkar, recently, had a word of advice for current cricketers as to how to keep themselves mentally healthy amid the lockdown.

Due to COVID-19 crisis, all cricket has been postponed for the time being and 'The Master Blaster' stated sometimes it is good to stay away from the game for a brief period.

"First of all I would like to tell them to recharge their batteries. It is important to have some off time (from the game)," Tendulkar had said during a show for Star Sports which was shared by BCCI on their Twitter handle.

"When you are playing regularly it is not easy to be at the top of your game. It is good to move away from cricket for a while to recharge your batteries."

