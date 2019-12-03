Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar to lead Tamil Nadu, Baba Aparajith named vice-captain

Image Source : AP Vijay Shankar will lead the Tamil Nadu side, which also features premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and out-of-favour opener Murali Vijay.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead Tamil Nadu while Baba Aparajith will serve as his deputy in the upcoming Ranji Trophy beginning December 9.

The squad, which was announced by the state selection committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Monday, includes ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and out of favour opener Murali Vijay.

The team has been named for the first two Ranji Trophy matches against Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

"Washington Sundar will join the team for the second match and K Mukunth will be released from the squad," said TNCA in a tweet.

Tamil Nadu has already reached the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over tournament) and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 (20-over tournament) in the 2019-20 season.

Squad: Vijay Shankar (captain), B Aparajith (vice-captain), M Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, K Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, R Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, M Ashwin, M Siddharth, Shahrukh Khan, K Mukunth.