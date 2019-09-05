Image Source : @ICC TWITTER Rahmat Shah scripts history, becomes first Afghan to score Test century

Rahmat Shah on Thursday became the first Afghanistan player to score a century in Test cricket. Rahmat reached the three-figure mark on the opening day of Afghanistan's only Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong. He scored 102 off 187 balls before being dismissed by Nayeem Hasan.

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first in Chittagong. Rahmat came into the middle in the 13th over after the dismissal of opener Ihsanullah. He went on to put on a 120-run stand with former skipper Asghar Afghan. At the end of the first session, Rahmat was on 97.

He finally crossed the coveted mark with a four off Nayeem Hassan. However, he went for a loose drive off the next ball and got a thick edge that was grabbed by Soumya Sarkar at first slip.

Rahmat had previously scored 98 in Afghanistan's last Test against Ireland in Dehradun. His ton means that all 12 Test playing countries now have a centurion. The only team to have played Test cricket and not had a centurion is the World XI that was put together with Graeme Smith as captain for a lone Test against Australia in 2005. Virender Sehwag's 76 was the highest score for them in that match.

Earlier, in the match, Rashid Khan also became a part of history, when he became the youngest captain to ever lead in Test cricket.

Rashid broke a 15-year-old record, which was earlier created by Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman Tatenda Taibu in 2004.

Rashid achieved the feat at the age of 20 years 350 days beating Taibu to it, who led Zimbabwe at the age of 20 years 358 days.