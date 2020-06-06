No pay cut or lay-off in BCCI yet but IPL not happening will have huge impact, says treasurer Arun Dhumal

Image Source : BCCI BCCI

The coronavirus pandemic has hit many sports bodies and organisations across the world. In cricket, the Australian board and Cricket West Indies have been financially affected with the former going to the extent of furloughing 80 per cent of their staff members. However, it seems that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be in a better situation.

Unlike their counterparts, BCCI has not announced any pay cuts nor have they laid off any of their employees. Besides players and team support staff, BCCI has over 100 employees at their Mumbai headquarters and National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“The BCCI has done some cost control after the elected office-bearers took charge last October. The process started before the pandemic. But there has been no pay cut or lay-off as of now. We have cut costs on other fronts like travel, hospitality, etc,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told New Indian Express.

However, Dhumal hinted that things might go awry if BCCI fails to find a safe window for the Indian Premier League this year which has already been twice postponed owing to the pandemic. BCCI is reported to incur a loss of tuning up to INR 3500 crores.

“IPL not happening will have a huge impact and we will assess the situation before taking a fresh call,” said Dhumal.

