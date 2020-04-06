Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni owns Lasith Malinga in IPL: Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes that MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has been able to produce the most uncapped players for India and thats why they are a better franchise as compared to Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai Indians have won IPL title four times – in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Out of these four times, they have defeated CSK in the final and once Rising Pune Supergiant (2017). However, it should be kept in mind that CSK have played lesser number of IPL seasons in comparison to Mumbai Indians.

According to Styris, the battle between MI and CSK is also about the best finisher of the game against best death bowler and in that Dhoni owns Lasith Malinga.

Dhoni has so far played 190 IPL matches in which he has scored 4432 runs at a strike rate of over 137. Malinga, on the other hand, has played 122 IPL games in which he has scalped 170 wickets at a strike rate of 16.62.

"I've got four points. It's about consistency, CSK have never missed the final series, have won the most knockout matches, it's the expectation and reliance on these IPL teams to produce Indian players and CSK have produced the most uncapped players for India and it's a real desire that they have to continue to develop players in that regard," said Styris speaking on Star Sports' show ‘Cricket Connected'.

"It's about the best finisher in the game against the best finisher bowler. Dhoni vs Malinga and Dhoni owns Malinga," Styris, who played 12 games for CSK, added.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were originally slated to take on each other on March 29 in IPL 13 opener. However, the outbreak of novel coronavirus has led to suspension of the league till April 15 and the chances of the tournament being held in the near future are grim.

The BCCI is now looking at the October-November window to host IPL 13. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the World T20 that is to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia.