Growing up my son will always remember the moment spent with MS Dhoni: Imran Tahir

Veteran South African cricketer Imran Tahir on Thursday was full of praise for Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and said that his son Gibran will relish the moments he spent with 'one of the world's best captain'.

Talking to Chennai Super Kings in a live YouTube chat, Imran was shown a photo of Dhoni playing with Gibran. It was following a league-stage match against Kings XI Punjab. Dhoni had joined Gibran and Shane Watson's son in a sprint race and later carried Tahir's son to cross the finish line.

"It was a very special moment for my son. Very grateful to Mahi bhai. You know what a wonderful guy he is and what a wonderful captain he is. He is also a great human being. That inspires me more about him and his family," Imran Tahir said in the YouTube chat.

"I am just so happy that he always give messages about Gibran on his birthday, which you missed this year. And yeah you know playing with him Jibran will one day, he will be like I am not sure I was Gibran. Growing up he will be like I played with MS Dhoni one of the world's best captain.

"It's really good of him to interact with the kids and the way he is carrying himself around people, it's unbelievable to see. Personally I have lots and lots of respect for him and we always keep him and all the Chennai players in our prayers," Tahir added.

Tahir was supossed to be part of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. But the season was twice postponed by the BCCI owing to the coronavirus pandemic. BCCI is now is search of a safer window later in the calendar year with reports emerging that it might be hosted behind closed doors.

