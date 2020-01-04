Saturday, January 04, 2020
     
MS Dhoni enjoys New Year vacation by making snowman with Ziva. Watch

MS Dhoni is yet to return to cricket action after the 2019 World Cup and is enjoying an extended break away from the game.

New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2020 17:08 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enjoying his time off the field and his latest posts and videos show him making a snowman along with Sakshi Dhoni and his daughter Ziva. The video was shared by Sakshi in a Instagram live session on Saturday, where the three can be seen enjoying in the snow in a hill station.

Few days back, Sakshi also shared a photo of the family's New Year celebrations with the caption "2020 with this man" along and a heart emoji

2020 with this man ❤️ !

Dhoni has been out of action since India's World Cup exit on July 9, 2019 and has since then missed series against South Africa, Bangladesh and the West Indies. Dhoni was not included in the squads for the series Sri Lanka and Australia.

Dhoni, who is a an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, also joined the the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu for a two-week stint.

Dhoni also clarified his stance on returning to cricket in November by saying -- "January tak mat poocho (don't ask me till January)."

However, the 38-year-old is set to return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL), to be played towards the end of March.

