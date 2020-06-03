Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @MDSHAMI.11 Mohammed Shami recalls fond memories with MS Dhoni

Mohammed Shami is a lethal weapon in Virat Kohli's arsenal but it was MS Dhoni, under whom the premium pacer started his career. Shami has proved himself to be a first choice pacer in the Indian team in all three formats. Shami, who was earlier known for his lethal bowling in the second innings, has made several improvements in his game and now Kohli trusts him with the new ball too.

Shami made his debut against Pakistan in New Delhi on January 6, 2013, under Dhoni's leadership. The pacer played a couple of years under the veteran wicketkeeper and still admired him.

Shami recalled fond memories of playing under the 'Captain Cool'. The fast bowler hailed the 38-year-old's down to earth attitude.

“I played in all the formats under him barring IPL. With regard to guidance, he will always treat his teammates in such a way that you won’t even feel that he is MS Dhoni,” Shami said in an Instagram Live chat with Rohit Juglan.

“He is such a big player. I have a lot of memories about him. Now also we think, Mahi Bhai will come and it will be fun playing,” he further added.

Shami revealed that Dhoni likes to sit with everyone in the team and dinner and he misses the late-night chats with him.

“One thing I like is he (Dhoni) likes to sit with everyone and have dinner. There are always two-four people with him. We chat till late night, and these are the things that one miss,” the fast bowler further revealed.

MS Dhoni last played for India in the World Cup 2019 semifinal clash against New Zealand, where the Asian giants faced a heartbreaking defeat and were ousted from the tournament. After that Dhoni took a sabbatical from Indian cricket and did not make himself available for selection.

