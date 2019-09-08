Michael Clarke shares picture after having skin cancer removed

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Australian captain Michael Clarke shared a picture on his social media profile, revealing that he had a skin cancer removed from his forehead.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke had a skin cancer removed from his forehead earlier this week. Clarke, who has had battles with melanoma, also shared a picture on his Instagram profile to share the news.

Clarke was diagnosed with skin cancer very early in his cricketing career (2006). However, the condition didn't prevent him from representing the country, as the Australian cricketer played in 394 international matches for the side.

Taking to Instagram, Clarke wrote, "Another day, another skin cancer cut out of my face... youngsters out there make sure you are doing all the right things to protect yourself from the sun."

Michael Clarke played 115 Test matches for Australia, scoring 8643 runs an average of 49.10. He famously led Australia to a 5-0 whitewash of England in Ashes 2013.

Two years later, Clarke captained Australia to their World Cup triumph, which was also his last limited-overs tournament with the national team. His last appearance for Australia came in the Ashes series in the same year.