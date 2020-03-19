Indian players not playing in the team way more talented than me: Marcus Stoinis

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has termed India as the most talented team in the world.

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has heaped praise on the Indian cricketers, stating that the players who don't even feature in the team are 'more talented' than him.

"India is the most talented team in the world. Hands down. The players not playing are way more talented than me,” Stoinis said in a recently-released documentary on the Australian men's cricket team.

After their successful tour to Australia in 2018, in which India won their first-ever Test series Down Under (2-1), won the ODI series 2-1 and drew the T20Is 1-1, the side was fairly confident of hosting the Aussies for a five-match ODI series.

However, even as India took a 2-0 lead in the series, Australia made a terrific comeback to clinch the series 3-2.

I love playing in India. I love the culture - its unmatched energy. It heightens all your senses. If you can harness all that excitement, that energy there is no way you can rock up there and not be motivated to play,” Stoinis further added.

Marcus Stoinis was one of the stars of the ninth season of the Big Bash League, where he finished as the highest run-getter with 705 runs.

In the Indian Premier League auctions in December 2019, he was picked up by Delhi Capitals.

The IPL was scheduled to start on March 29, but is now suspended until April 15 following the outbreak of deadly COVID-19.