Lockie Ferguson tests negative for COVID-19, to return to New Zealand on Sunday

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has returned negative for coronavirus and will be homebound on Sunday.

New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson has tested negative for coronavirus and will return to New Zealand on Sunday. Ferguson was tested for the disease after he complained of a sore throat on Friday.

New Zealand played the first of three ODIs against Australia within closed doors amid the deadly outbreak of coronavirus. However, it was announced on Saturday that the Kiwis have abandoned the series and will return home.

Australia won the first match by 71 runs.

Earlier, Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson was also tested for COVID-19 after he showed symptoms of the disease. He was also tested negative.

The outbreak of coronavirus has had a major impact in the sporting events around the globe. While the high profile Indian domestic T20 tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed to April 15, football leagues in Europe have also suffered significantly.

The Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 have been suspended after the outbreak, while the Bundesliga will be played this weekend behind closed doors.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi were tested positive for coronavirus, which followed many Premier League clubs imposing self-isolation for 14 days.